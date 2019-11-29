Databricks analytics platform to power Wejo’s CV data ecosystem

California-based Databricks has announced that it will be supplying its Unified Data Analytics Platform to Wejo, a UK technology company developing global mobility services through connected vehicle (CV) data.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Databricks is venture-backed and founded by the original creators of popular open source projects, including Apache Spark, Delta Lake and MLflow. Wejo will use the company’s Unified Data Analytics Platform to empower data-driven decisions throughout the lifecycle of data ingestion, engineering, data science, and business analytics. Wejo will now be able to more effectively meet the growing data challenges resulting from the increase of CVs and deliver the data-driven insights demanded by car manufacturers, mobility service providers, and other public or private sector organisations.

Wejo organises historical and real-time vehicle data to deliver insights that significantly improve the road experience of drivers, owners and riders. To date, the company has curated over 140 billion miles of data and expects to have 17 million cars on its platform by the end of the year. It processes more than 15 billion data points every day and counting. It is estimated that in the UK alone, 98% of all new vehicles registered will be connected by 2025, and by 2023 worldwide sales of connected cars will reach 72.5 million units or almost 69% of all passenger vehicles sold, up from 24 million units in 2015. The global CV market was valued at US$63bn in 2017, and is forecast to increase to US$225bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2018 to 2025.

“Delivering world-class mobility services, Wejo has to overcome multiple challenges caused by the sheer volume and complexity of the data it receives,” said David Wyatt, VP and general manager of the EMEA region at Databricks. “The data generated by connected vehicles has so much potential to make roads safer, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance road users’ experiences. Wejo is a true pioneer in the rapidly developing connected vehicle arena and we are proud to be helping them process data and deliver even richer data intelligence.”

Wejo’s chief information and data officer, Steve Pimblett, said, “Vehicle data, and how it is captured, analysed and utilised for the benefits of drivers, is fundamental to the future success of our business. The volume of data we are receiving will continue to grow exponentially due to the expected rise in the number of connected vehicles on the road. Databricks’ platform enables us to accelerate data-driven innovation across our organisation.”