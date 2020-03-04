Ford’s e-scooter business Spin plans to conquer Europe legally

Ford’s micro-mobility unit is expanding its e-scooter services across Europe with Germany to benefit first, with possibilities in France and the UK being explored.

Arriving in Cologne in spring this year, with other German cities to follow, Spin has announced it will only launch the electric, first- and last-mile transportation solution where it has permission to do so.

Having a presence in 60 cities and 25 universities across the US, the firm has now turned its sights to Europe intending to apply for the upcoming Paris e-scooter share permit later this month and is actively exploring opportunities to participate in the UK market.

“We believe that community integration is integral to our long-term success”, said Euwyn Poon, Spin president.

“That’s why we have local teams dedicated to listening to the people in the communities we operate, gathering feedback so that we can offer the best service possible.

“Last year, we increased the number of U.S. cities in which we operate by 600%.”

Since its acquisition by Ford in November 2018, Spin’s team has grown significantly from 24 employees to over 600 employees. The micro-mobility unit is currently hiring in Germany for local corporate and fleet operation positions.

