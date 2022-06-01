Dott’s car frame highlights the space saving potential of cycling

In the lead up to World Bicycle Day on 3 June, micro-mobility operator Dott is highlighting the potential space savings on London’s streets if more people switched to cycling.

Following the recent introduction of its e-bikes in London, Dott staged a one-off demonstration in Hammersmith to show how the UK capital city could be transformed if more people switched from driving to cycling.

Dott riders took to the streets wearing a specially designed car frame to demonstrate how single occupancy car journeys take up the room of at least four cyclists.

Dott says that by reducing the number of cars on London’s roads by just 20,000 cars, over 88km of roads could be freed up, equivalent to more than the length of the North and South Circular roads combined and enough space for over 80,000 bikes.

A huge part of the problem is the high number of car-trips with just one person. With an estimated 65% of all trips single occupancy, even a modest switch from car trips to cycling could substantially decrease congestion and provide more efficient travel across the capital.

“Our latest project highlights the absurdity of single drivers hogging the capital’s roads, when other forms of transport are openly available and so much better for both the individual and the community,” says Henri Moissinac, co-founder and CEO of Dott. “It’s time we reimagined how we travel across our cities, which is why we’re here to unlock London with clean rides for everyone.”

Following a successful launch in the London borough of Hammersmith & Fulham, Dott e-bikes will arrive in more boroughs across London in the coming weeks.

Images: Dott.