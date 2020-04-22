Covid-19: Smart ride sharing service promises to help key workers commute safely in Italy

UK bus-sharing company Zeelo has joined forces with Rome-based bus platform Busrapido to launch safe commuter transport for companies employing key workers in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19

With public transport levels being reduced and operators unable to assert effective social distancing measures, this new transport offering is vital for critical staff during the lockdown and for all commuters as they start returning to the workplace.

The Zeelo service ensures all drivers have PPE (personal protective equipment), hand sanitiser is on board for all passengers, while social distancing is enforced using smart booking technology that monitors the amount of people on board to ensure commuters can keep a safe distance from others.

Zeelo is already providing these services in the UK and South Africa to the likes of Amazon, Argos, Ocado, Colgate, Avara Foods and Hermes.

CEO and co-founder Sam Ryan said it was clear that commuter travel would have to change completely in a post-virus world. “The way we all travel to work has to change, both now and in the future,” he warns. “Safety for passengers and drivers is paramount as we battle Covid-19 but shared transport will also make a huge dent in pollution and traffic levels.”

Through the use of technology and a 24/7 operations centre, dedicated services will be provided for companies with managed social distancing and measures to control infection risk.

Riders will be provided with a mobile app to book their trips and track the bus with routes optimised to ensure pick-up locations are convenient as possible. The venture will operate the trips in partnership with Busrapido’s network of over 350 vetted bus operator partners.

“Following the successful launch of these critical transportation services in the UK and South Africa, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Busrapido team and replicate this in Italy; supporting the ongoing challenges we all face in providing safe transportation to keep the world moving during Covid-19,” adds Ryan.

Busrapido CEO and co-founder Roberto Ricci added: “We see huge potential for this service in Italy and are looking forward to working with our partners Zeelo to bring this to market. As we begin to transition out of the lockdown, providing safe transportation allowance for enforced social distancing will be vital in helping companies re-open for business.”