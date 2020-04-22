Moxa extends portfolio of Ethernet switches with new EDS-2000 series

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) provider Moxa has extended its connectivity portfolio with the launch of the new EDS-2000 series of unmanaged Ethernet switches featuring up to 16 Ethernet ports and two Gigabit combo ports to meet increasing needs for additional nodes and bandwidth.

Slim enough to fit into crowded control cabinets and machines, these plug-and-play switches allow for easier deployment and upgrading of existing devices without configuration hassles.

Moxa EDS-2000 switches are inexpensive solutions for implementing industrial control and data acquisition over a LAN and require virtually no IT skills. Serving as a network’s backbone, the switches connect a wide variety of data devices, such as meters, sensors and cameras, so that organisations can gain greater visibility into core processes. Long distance fibre uplinks of over 100 meters are made possible by the two Gigabit combo ports available on several EDS-2000 models.

The Moxa EDS-2000 Series is designed to push IIoT innovation beyond the performance limitations of current switch technology. For example, network operators can simply flip the DIP switches on the top panel to enable Quality of Service (QoS) and Broadcast Storm Protection (BSP) and help achieve more efficient data streams by reducing delays and failures. QoS guarantees high priority for critical industrial protocol data, while a relay alarm keeps field workers alerted of power disruptions or port disconnections.

Moxa is making its EDS-2000 Series available in five unique designs within two families: the EDS-2000-EL and the EDS-2000-ML. The EDS-2000-EL Series is an entry-level model ideal for general automation, while the EDS-200-ML is a mainstream switch for mission-critical automation that complies with industry standards in hazardous locations, including transportation. Both feature high EMC resistance and an IP40-rated housing to withstand harsh environments, extreme temperatures (-40 to +75° C), vibrations, and shocks.