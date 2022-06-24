Bolt’s latest scooter safety report: 5 times more rides globally with 26% lower injury rate year-on-year

Bolt, the largest scooter operator in Europe, registered over five times more rides in 2021 in comparison to 2020, while decreasing its injury ratio by 26%, according to the company’s 2022 safety report.

The increase in rides is a result of launching scooter operations in new markets as well as promoting micromobility as a more sustainable and convenient way of moving around a city.

Pushing for improving scooter safety standards, Bolt has managed to reduce the accidents ratio per 1 million km by 12% in 2021 compared to 2020. In 2021 10.92 accidents happened every one million km, in comparison to 12.45 accidents per one million km in 2020.

The decreased accidents ratio translated into less injuries, with the number of injuries registered per 1 million km dropping by 26% in 2021 to 5.95, compared to 8.07 injuries in 2020.

“The report showcases the key safety developments in our e-scooter business over the last year which will stimulate further thinking about how we can revolutionise urban transportation systems to be more safe and sustainable for everybody,” says Markus Villig, CEO at Bolt.

Bolt says that the increase in safety is a result of implementing hardware- and software-based systems that are helping protect riders and pedestrians. In 2021, Bolt launched a patent pending tandem riding prevention system aimed at stopping two users from riding the same scooter at the same time. The company has also introduced a cognitive reaction test that discourages users from taking a Bolt scooter for a ride while intoxicated. Bolt has a number of safety features currently under development, including a skid braking detection system that will stop users from reckless riding or violent braking while on the scooter.

“We have a multi-layered approach when we think of safety,” adds Dmitri Pivovarov, VP for Rentals at Bolt. “Hardware or software features don’t do much by themselves if we don’t work with cities to identify risk areas. Another layer to our safety is raising customer awareness of what is potentially risky behaviour. Scooters are new for many people, so we want to build up understanding on safely using scooters through in-app notifications and other online resources. Our last line of defence is our insurance policy that we have put in place to make sure that users and pedestrians are covered in case of accidents resulting in damage or injury.”

In 2022, Bolt released its AI parking feature, which analyses photos taken by users when they finish a scooter ride and provides feedback on their parking. Bolt says that correctly parked scooters translate into safer streets for both scooter riders and other road users, including people that have various impairments. The solution is now being scaled to markets across Europe