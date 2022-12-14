New report provides insights into multimodal travel in 2022

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider Moovit has released its end of year 2022 Global Public Transport Report. The report is composed of big data analyzed from tens of millions of trip requests performed by Moovit app users, coupled with user research in 99 cities across 24 countries. The result portrays a fascinating picture of how people traveled using public and shared transportation following the Covid-19 pandemic, which cities experienced the hardest impact on ridership, and global rankings for the best and worst public and shared transit experiences.

Moovit’s report shows that in 2022 public transportation became less efficient across the USA and the world, due to increased commute and wait times. The report also shows that people commuted further distances via public transit than they did in 2020.

In the USA, data was analyzed in the Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-New Jersey-Connecticut, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco Bay, Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, and Washington, DC-Baltimore metropolitan areas. Metrics in the report include commute duration, wait time, number of transfers, trip distance, reasons that may encourage more public transit usage, and the impact of Covid-19 on transit ridership. The report also examines how and how often micromobility is used.

“Almost three years ago, Covid very quickly disrupted people’s travel habits and urban congestion plunged,” says Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer. “Moovit’s report shows that in 2022 people ventured around their cities once again, but are experiencing less efficient commutes. With congestion on the rebound, Moovit’s 2022 Global Public Transport Report can be a beneficial tool for any city or transit agency looking for an updated and accurate picture of the daily travel habits of locals and may help in the decision-making process to make getting around more convenient.”

Public transit in the USA:

Pittsburgh reigns for shortest public transit commutes in the USA (averaging 45 minutes), while the New York City-New Jersey- Connecticut region overtook Miami’s spot for longest commute (58 minutes). In 2022, Moovit’s service in the New York City-New Jersey area expanded to Connecticut due to commuters traveling frequently within the tri-state area

Although New Yorkers endure the longest commute times, they tie with Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue locals for the shortest wait time (averaging 15 minutes), while Miami locals once again wait the longest at stations — 21 minutes, on average

Except for Pittsburgh, the average distance traveled with public transit across the USA increased; Locals in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue travel the farthest — 7.15 miles per trip

On average across the USA, 24% of respondents said that Covid-19 caused them to use public transportation less frequently than they did before the pandemic

The top two most common reasons in the USA that would encourage people to use public transit more often are accurate and reliable arrival times and lower cost fares

The full report can be read here.

Image: Adobe Stock