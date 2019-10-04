Expansion of integrated MaaS offerings across Europe mooted

Award-winning Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) technology provider, Iomob is partnering with Karhoo to offer its taxi and private hire vehicles as part of new mobility offerings on projects throughout Europe.

Launched in 2017, Iomob (Internet of Mobility) is a platform that enables cities and transportation operators to deploy their own branded MaaS applications, which allow users to seamlessly plan, book, pay for and unlock e-mobility options as part of their door-to-door journeys. Based in Barcelona, Spain, Iomob has built a white label MaaS solution that combines proprietary algorithms enabling multimodal combinations of public and private services, and an application that allows end users to discover mobility services, receive multimodal combinations for their journeys, book and pay for a range of mobility services. In addition to its new arrangement with Karhoo, Iomob has also secured paid pilot projects with Spain’s leading rail service, RENFE, and having recently won Sweden’s Sustainable Mobility Challenge, it is working on a program with the country’s national government.

Winner of the 2019 European Startup Gold Prize in mobility, Karhoo is a leading global aggregator of taxis and private hire vehicles that enables any company to offer on-demand and pre-booked ground transportation under its own brand. Currently there are 1.8 million vehicles available on the Karhoo mobility platform across 1,500 cities around the world. Backed by Groupe Renault as part of the automaker’s mobility-as-an-industry initiative, Karhoo’s platform provides simple integration options (API/SDK/whitelabel) allowing travel operator and local authority partners to natively offer e-hailing and pre-booking into their applications and online channels to create smarter mobility solutions for travelers and citizens.

“We are thrilled to be working with top notch innovators in the mobility space like Iomob,” commented Karhoo’s CEO, Boris Pillchowski. “Iomob’s solution marrying scooters and bicycles with our taxi and private hire vehicles will be a game changer for customers looking to navigate cities more efficiently. Together, we aspire to power MaaS solutions for cities, regional authorities and private transportation businesses with a pan-European open MaaS solution.”

Boyd Cohen, Iomob’s CEO, said, “We are excited to be partnering with Karhoo to ensure nearly ubiquitous access to end users of mobility services throughout the European Union. In Spain alone, Karhoo provides access to more than 30,000 taxis and ride-hailing vehicles that can be combined with public transit, rail and micromobility services. This combination can be a powerful force for smart cities seeking to accelerate a transition away from personal car dependence and associated congestion and air contamination.”