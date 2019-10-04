TAPCO acquires Milwaukee-based LED display and DMS manufacturer

Traffic and Parking Control Company (TAPCO), has acquired Wisconsin-based manufacturer and service provider of outdoor and indoor LED displays Adaptive Micro Systems LLC.

The acquisition includes all of Adaptive Micro’s business assets, proprietary technology and personnel, increasing TAPCO’s share of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market and adding industry-leading LED displays and signage to its product portfolio. Adaptive Micro Systems will continue to operate under that name and maintain its manufacturing facility in Milwaukee, and TAPCO promise that customers will receive the same high-quality products and services they have come to expect from both organizations. Alongside its extensive range of indoor and outdoor LED displays, Adaptive Micro Systems has also provided the transportation industry with state-of-the-art LED based Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) for over a decade.

Adaptive’s broad DMS product range covers virtually every messaging application from roadside ITS units to airport, bus and rail passenger information displays. Whether project specifications call for small pitch bus shelter displays or large format over-the-highway DMS systems, the company is able to manufacture LED displays and signage in any character size, enclosure type, or LED color required. Using state-of-the-art software and LED display connectivity solutions, the company provides its ITS, transit, and roadway customers some of the most advanced deployment NTCIP-compliant (National Transportation Communications for ITS Protocol) displays and controller software in the industry.

“Adaptive Micro Systems has been a long-time partner of ours,” said Eric Stangel, TAPCO’s chief financial officer. “Their products, staff and market alignment, specifically ITS and mass transit, will significantly enhance our ability to serve our core customers while creating growth opportunities in new business sectors.

Earlier this year, TAPCO expanded its ITS portfolio by becoming a distributor of Flir Systems’ thermal imaging traffic cameras in 36 states and Canada. As well as distributing the products across North America, TAPCO has also integrated FLIR’s TrafiSense and TrafiOne thermal traffic cameras into its Wrong-Way Alert and Pedestrian Crosswalk Systems to provide high precision, accuracy and reliability in the detection and warning of traffic hazards. By including the Flir technology within its Intelligent Warning product range, TAPCO is able to offer accurate detection using thermal heat profiles, enabling system visibility in total darkness, fog and sun glare.

Jon Zick, TAPCO’s director of engineering and marketing, said, “Enhancing our Intelligent Warning Systems with Flir’s thermal cameras reinforces our culture of innovation and our commitment to leading the way in traffic safety.”