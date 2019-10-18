New mapping dashcam to help logistics companies cut delivery times

The developers of a street-level imagery platform that uses computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to create detailed maps, Mapillary, has launched a new dashcam that has been customized for mapping purposes.

Built by Pittasoft in collaboration with Mapillary, the dashcam is lightweight, flexible, and able to capture anything from one to 30 frames per second, depending on the mapping needs. The images are geo-positioned on the map within hours of uploading to the Mapillary platform and processed with computer vision that generates map data for fixing maps. The new dashcam is a BlackVue DR900M built by Pittasoft in collaboration with Mapillary and is customized for mapping purposes. The 4K ultra HD video and wide-angle view provide great detail in images, while customizable frame rates make the camera flexible to accommodate for a variety of mapping needs. The GPS updates 15 times per second to capture the exact location of every image and the camera is able to run for entire working days without overheating, and captures imagery as soon as the vehicle starts.

The Mapillary dashcam is fitted to the windshield, connects to the vehicle’s 12V port (charger outlet/cigarette lighter), and has the ability to store imagery from up to 80 hours of driving. Depending on the capture setting, up to 150,000 images will be captured in one eight-hour driving session, while requiring no interaction from the driver. The images are stored on SD cards and uploaded to the Mapillary platform once the van returns to the depot. Images are processed to apply privacy blurring, create 3D views, and extract navigation data such as traffic signs, roadside assets, pavement markings, and more. The images and the machine-generated data are available on the Mapillary platform for map editing within hours of uploading. Used by partners that include the World Bank, Here Technologies, and Toyota Research Institute, the data is used for updating and improving maps, developing smart cities, and advancing the automotive industry.

“The new dashcam is set to help logistics companies deliver on increasingly ambitious promises around shipping,” said Mapillary’s CEO, Jan Erik Solem. “To most people, it’s annoying when an incorrect map means that you can’t find the place you’re going to, but for logistics companies under tight deadlines, this can have a big impact on how many deliveries they are able to make that day and eventually on their bottom-line financial results. Equipping delivery fleets with the new dashcam means that these companies have access to near real-time map and location data through our platform. This will allow them to plan their route around unpredictable road conditions and roadwork, improve addressing and delivery locations, and also see the place drivers are going to before going there.”

Solem added, “Access to fresh and accurate map data is becoming increasingly crucial for logistics companies and some are even building their own in-house mapping teams, but they still need fresh data to keep the map updated. We’re already working with several delivery companies in the UK and USA who are looking to use the dashcams in their fleets.”