New app set to transform ‌transportation‌ in ‌Latin‌ ‌America‌

Leading mobility technology company WhereIsMyTransport has launched its first consumer product, Rumbo, in Latin America. Leveraging the company’s mobility data, the Android app is the first in these markets to provide network information from every mode of public transport.

Rumbo has reached over 100,000 users since launching in Mexico City in November 2020 and expands into Lima later this year. WhereIsMyTransport plans to launch Rumbo in other emerging-market megacities.

Mobility is an everyday struggle in developing nations, where public transport users spend an average of five hours commuting every day. 80% of commuters use modes with flexible routes and timetables, poorly covered by other apps. Rumbo addresses these challenges.

The consumer-friendly app delivers alerts and journey alternatives from all modes of public transport—over 2,400 routes in Mexico City—powered by WhereIsMyTransport’s comprehensive mobility data. Local teams work on the ground in each city, maintaining data accuracy, and managing an up-to-the-minute alerts service on all modes, informed by 24/7 social listening.

“The launch of Rumbo is a milestone for WhereIsMyTransport. Helping people understand digitally invisible public transport has always been our mission. Supporting commuters with this information, first-hand and for the first time, is a defining moment for helping people in the Majority World get where they need to go,” says Devin de Vries, CEO and co-founder of WhereIsMyTransport.

Since launching in Mexico City, Rumbo has shared over 750,000 real-time network disruption alerts with users. The launch announcement follows news that WhereIsMyTransport has successfully closed the second funding round for capital in their Series A Extension, raising an extra $14.5 million to deepen its mobility data offering and add to its product portfolio.