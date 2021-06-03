ITS America and AASHTO take legal action to preserve 5.9GHz spectrum for V2X

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) have filed an appeal of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) November 2020 order regarding unlicensed devices in the 5.9 GHz spectrum band.

Many thought that the FCC Report and Order was now likely to stand as it was formally entered into the Federal Register at the beginning of May. But now ITS America and AASHTO have taken further action in what is clearly an ongoing attempt to ensure Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technologies can continue to safely operate throughout the 5.9 GHz band.

The lawsuit, filed in the D.C. Circuit Court, seeks to reverse the Commission’s reallocation of 60% of the 5.9 GHz band to unlicensed, non-transportation uses, and preserve the full 75 MHz for transportation communications.

“Safety has always been our top priority,” said Shailen Bhatt, president & CEO of ITS America. “We are taking this action because V2X technologies continue to be our best available tool to significantly reduce crashes and save lives on American roadways.”

“Keeping people safe is the top priority for every state DOT,” said Jim Tymon, AASHTO executive director, “We believe the FCC ruling has undermined state DOTs’ ability to utilize the 5.9GHz safety frequency as it was intended to be used.”

Read the 5.9 GHz Notice of Appeal and 5.9 GHz Petition for Review.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation (Auto Innovators) also urged the FCC to reconsider its November 2020 decision, raising concerns about the increasingly rapid pace of automotive innovation.

A statement from the Alliance reads: “The FCC’s decision to reallocate most of the Safety Spectrum Band undeniably impacts road safety and the future of automotive innovation in the United States. We remain committed to deploying V2X technology. Through this Petition, Auto Innovators urges the FCC to reconsider its decision so that the safety and societal benefits of this technology can be maximized.”