New Teledyne high-resolution cameras are suitable for machine vision applications

Teledyne has announced the release of its new Lt Series USB3 high resolution cameras. With robust enclosures and fully locking USB3 connectors, these new cameras are built for rugged 24/7 use.

The Lt Series cameras are part of the Teledyne Lumenera product line and are designed to meet the challenges of modern imaging systems. They provide advanced vision performance while using less power, less space, fitting increasingly tight budgets.

Equipped with Sony Pregius™ 3.45 µm pixel sensors, these new cameras are available in resolutions from 17-31 megapixels, and perform in a wide variety of imaging applications where high resolution is key, including aerial imaging, ITS, robotic inspection solutions and life sciences.

“The latest Lt Series cameras offer a comprehensive set of features to address the industry’s most challenging applications,” says Manuel Romero, senior product manager of 2D area scan cameras at Teledyne’s industrial imaging group. “These cameras enable system developers to deliver high-resolution performance with the simple integration of a USB3 interface that’s 15% faster than competitive USB3 vision cameras.”