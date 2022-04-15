IMSA to overhaul North American certification for traffic control and safety technology

The International Municipal Signal Association (IMSA) has unveiled a plan to overhaul the organization, embrace technology, update its certification programs and become more responsive to the industries it serves.

The North American trade and certification association, which represents thousands of transportation and public safety professionals, is responding to a recent membership, peer, vendor and industry partner research study.

IMSA’s objectives are to improve the efficiency, installation, construction, and maintenance of public safety equipment and systems by increasing the knowledge of its members on traffic controls, fire alarms, radio communications, roadway lighting, work zone traffic control, emergency medical services and other related systems.

IMSA executive director Toby Cummings says the organization’s new direction and updated certifications will position members for greater success.

“In their feedback, respondents confirmed they want a modern IMSA that continually delivers timely information reflecting emerging technologies, legally defensible certifications and greater opportunities for member career growth,” says Cummings. “In the coming months, we will review and revise our testing, our standards and our industry influence measured against the rapid pace of technological evolution, to make sure our members and partners are positioned to thrive in the new market.”

IMSA is also separating from the IMSA Education Foundation business model. The association believes that the move will give it more autonomy to make responsive and impactful decisions that serve the best interests of its members and allow the organization to continually update its certifications to keep pace with current technology.

“Advances in transportation and public safety are accelerating, and there is more opportunity than ever for our certifications to be current and deeply relevant,” says Tyson Evatz, IMSA’s board president. “We want our members, peers, industry partners and vendors to be first in line to take advantage of these new opportunities for advancement.”

IMSA will continue to use existing certifications and testing standards for the next several months until the official launch of the new IMSA programs.

“In the member research, our participants said they want a simpler and more beneficial path to success,” adds Cummings. “In response, I’d say, we heard you. We intend to offer the best customer service, making every interaction meaningful, intuitive and with the goal of providing real benefit.”