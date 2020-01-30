Europe-wide road safety guidelines published

European road safety campaigners reveal the key recommendations for ensuring effective mobility and road safety education taught across the continent.

Published on the second UNESCO International Day of Education, the report by the independent non-profit European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) in conjunction with the Flemish Foundation for Traffic Knowledge (VSV) and the Fundación Mapfre highlights 17 principles.

This new report follows a previous one from the same authors that discovered the quality of road safety education differed widely across Europe with many countries not following through on commitments.

Divided into five categories, they are:

Ensure the Right to Receive Traffic Safety and Mobility Education Engage and Support Schools Ensure High Quality Education Facilitate Framework Conditions Involve All Relevant Stakeholders

In order to ensure people of all ages, particularly children and young people, received a suitably high level of education on being safe on roads, all 17 of the recommendations are advised to be followed.

Aimed primarily at decision makers and road authorities at both a national and local level, the guidelines are intended to also be informative for teachers of children of all ages.

The report is published as part of the LEARN! (Leveraging Education to Advance Road safety Now) project, by the ETSC, the VSV and Fundación Mapfre, and aims to improve the quality of traffic safety and mobility education across Europe.

