Smart app gives engineers remote access to real-time traffic video and data

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. has launched a new mobile application that streams real-time video and data from intersections equipped with the company’s video detection systems.

The new Iteris Video Viewer displays a live feed from intersections that have the company’s Vantage Next, Vantage Edge or Vantage Radius camera systems installed, enabling transportation agencies to easily access data and insights previously only available from their transportation management centre (TMC). Available for Apple and Android devices, as well as desktop computers via the Iteris website, the app also enables agency personnel anywhere in the field to assess a situation at any site and develop and coordinate an appropriate response. The mobile, tablet and desktop-accessible app provides live video of individual approaches in a variety of matrixed views, as well as the ability to view and export data on vehicle volumes and diagnostic status. Adding intersections is easy and intuitive, providing fast access to video and data while in the field.

“We are proud to announce the launch of the first and most advanced traffic video viewer app, which helps transportation agencies access real-time video feeds and analytics from Iteris-equipped intersections,” said Todd Kreter, senior vice president and general manager of roadway sensors at Iteris. “As we continue to expand and enhance our video detection platform, we are always looking for new methods of getting intersection intelligence into the hands of agency staff in the most efficient and frictionless way possible, and the new Video Viewer does just that.”

Traffic signal technician for the City of Jonesboro, Cliff Nash, commented, “The Iteris Video Viewer is proving to be a significant time saver for our traffic engineers, technicians and TMC staff, who can now access real-time video feeds direct from our city’s intersections even when they are out in the field. Iteris’ detection systems have been helping Jonesboro to optimize traffic flow and improve safety and overall mobility for many years, but having a TMC in the palm of your hands is the icing on the cake.

Iteris has also executed the final contract and received the formal notice to proceed for a US$3.6m initiative with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for a regional traffic signal synchronisation project. The three-year project includes signal coordination and timing improvements, with the aim of improving traffic flow, enhancing public safety and decreasing stops. Under the project agreement, the company will provide services that will upgrade traffic signal electronics and communications equipment, and optimise signal timing along Main Street, a major north-south corridor that comprises major signalised intersections spanning three California cities; Orange, Santa Ana and Irvine.

As part of the project, Iteris’ intersection-as-a-service end-to-end solution offering will deliver proactive 24/7 monitoring of traffic signal operations at all project intersections. The primary goal of this project is to deploy new intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment and communication infrastructure to support the management of the cities’ transportation network, implement optimised coordination timing plans to achieve optimal traffic flow, and improve safety for all road users, including vehicles, buses, bicycles and pedestrians.

