PTV Group and Econolite to present new combined Umovity portfolio later this month

PTV Group and Econolite will unveil their latest developments together under the umbrella brand Umovity for the first time later this month, with the combined offering covering everything from transportation planning and prediction to on-site traffic management.

Bridgepoint and Porsche SE, the owners of German smart traffic management company PTV, announced the acquisition of US-based ITS provider Econolite in 2022. Then, earlier this year, the two brands combined to form a new business, called Umovity.

Umovity’s “Mobility Tech Update,” which will be offered via a LinkedIn Live session on October 24, features the Mobility Tech Suite, combining PTV and Econolite end-to-end technology serving as a one-stop-shop for traffic planning and management.

PTV will showcase new features of its software solutions for transportation modeling, multimodal simulation, and real-time traffic management, together with Econolite’s highlights in traffic management and ITS maintenance.

The Mobility Tech Suite

The Mobility Tech Suite integrates the market leading software and hardware from PTV Group and Econolite including modeling and simulation, data and analytics, real-time traffic management and prediction, as well as on-site operations and optimization. Whether as standalone solutions or in combination, the products enable cities and organizations to make data-driven decisions and improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of transportation networks.

Some of the newest product highlights within the suite contain:

Further development of PTV Visum: One of the release highlights in Visum 2024 is its integrated Activity-Based Modeling (ABM) calculation, offering improved precision and stability compared to other ABM software. This latest version also boasts a 100x speed boost in public transport assignment.

Additionally, the software now supports elevation data import for accurate modelling of active modes like bicycles. Users will also appreciate a new tool for simplified network data merging and better efficiency thanks to cloud-based data management.

PTV Vissim and Viswalk with increased simulation speed and Econolite integration: In the area of microscopic traffic simulation, Vissim and Viswalk have received a significant increase in the overall simulation speed. Notably, pedestrian simulation routines in Viswalk have been extensively reworked, introducing an efficient activity stack for enhanced parallelization across multiple threads.

Vissim 2024 brings new features, including the ability to specify raster graphics and display lane markings in the 2D and 3D network editor. Users can also take advantage of innovations like multi-route editing and enhanced conflict area labeling. In addition, the EOS Controller from Econolite can now be integrated into PTV Vissim, empowering users to effortlessly replicate controller logic within traffic simulations.

PTV Vistro and Centracs integration: As further result of the Umovity union and the new combined portfolio, Vistro 2024 now integrates with Centracs, Econolite’s advanced traffic management system, fostering a unified approach to traffic management and monitoring by bridging signal timing analysis with traffic impact studies. Other new features of Vistro include emissions and EV impact calculations, along with the integration of Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPI) into Vissim.

Christian U Haas, CEO of Econolite and PTV Group, said, “Driven by customer needs, we aim to provide applications tailored to specific use cases, while maintaining a portfolio of standard products for a consistent user experience. With our Mobility Tech Suite, we offer a holistic approach to orchestrating the mobility value chain, with software and hardware from strategic mobility planning, traffic prediction, to on-site traffic operations. This fosters unique benefits through mutual data enrichment and synergies across our solutions.”

Join Christian U Haas and Umovity experts for a live presentation of the entire PTV Mobility Tech Update during a LinkedIn Live Session on October 24 at 5:00pm CEST by registering here: LinkedIn Live-Event.