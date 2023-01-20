Econolite and PTV combine to form new mobility brand – Umovity

Following last year’s buy out of Econolite by PTV Mobility’s holding company Porsche SE, it has been announced the two big ITS brands will now combine to form a new business, which will be called Umovity.

Christian U Haas, who was CEO of PTV, has been appointed to lead the new company as its first CEO. Meanwhile the logistics arm of PTV will be combined with another Porsche holding, Conundra, to form a new logistics firm to be knows as PTV Logistics.

Under the new brand Umovity, Econolite and PTV Mobility are integrating their respective resources and expanding their R&D capabilities to deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions aligned with the needs of traffic and mobility planning and operating management agencies worldwide.

From hardware to software, and services including traffic planning, simulation, and optimization, as well as maintenance of Smart Mobility systems, Umovity will serve as a one-stop-shop for smart and sustainable mobility solutions.

“I am excited about the forthcoming opportunities and in knowing we will seize these opportunities with an outstanding expanded staff,” says Haas. |Econolite and PTV team members have already been working together closely and will continue in development of innovative products and services and go to market strategies.”