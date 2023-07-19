Moxa introduces new Ethernet switches with ITS applications

Targeting the evolving requirements of industrial networks, Moxa has launched its MDS-G4020-L3-4XGS series of Ethernet switches, a versatile line of Layer 3 full Gigabit modular managed switches supporting four 10GbE + sixteen Gigabit ports, including four embedded ports, four interface module expansion slots, and two power module slots to ensure sufficient flexibility for a variety of applications.

Ruggedly housed in a die-cast frame, the MDS-G4020-L3-4XGS series is designed for effortless installation and network expansion through its use of hot-swappable modules that let administrators remove or add capabilities without tools or mandating the hassle of shutting down the switch or interrupting network operations. Passive backplane lowers maintenance needs and eliminates a single point of failure.

Standard Ethernet switches lack hardened engineering, can be vulnerable to security breaches, and can make it difficult to stay current to match the needs of fast-changing production environments. However, with multiple Ethernet modules (RJ45 and SFP) and power units (24/48 VDC and 110/220 VAC/VDC), MDS-G4020-L3-4XGS switches have both the flexibility as well as the suitability for evolving operating conditions, delivering an adaptive full Gigabit platform with the versatility and bandwidth necessary to serve as an Ethernet aggregation/edge switch. In addition, the switch’s compact footprint fits in confined spaces and has multiple mounting options for hassle-free installations.

Addressing a range of industries with its multiple certifications, MDS-G4020-L3-4XGS switches will reliably operate in power substations, mining sites, ITS, and oil and gas applications in temperatures ranging from -40° to 167° F. It meets the EN 5012104 standard required in railway deployments, NEMA TS2 for traffic control, and has IEC 61850-3 and IEEE 1613 power substation certifications. Support for dual LV or HV power modules means the switches deliver superior redundancy while also accommodating a maximum of 36W per port PoE.

Support for Layer 3 routing enables MDS-G4020-L3-4XGS switches to facilitate the deployment of applications across multiple LAN segments, making the switches optimal for large-scale industrial networks. In addition, an HTML5–based, user-friendly web interface translates into a more responsive, smoother user experience across different platforms and browsers.

