AUDIO: Can you have too many connected vehicles?

By on Audio, Connected Vehicles, Data & Modeling

Received wisdom suggests that the more connected vehicles are on our roads ‘talking’ to each other, the more efficient traffic will become. But, modeling carried out by Jeff Shelton at Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) suggests that there may in fact be an optimum level for connectivity, beyond which the benefits may diminish. Find out more in this clip from the latest episode of the Transportation Podcast and for the whole episode and more like it simply log on to the podcast’s homepage or find it on your favorite streaming service.

Podcast guest info: Research Scientist Jeff Shelton manages TTI’s Multi-Resolution Modeling Program in El Paso, Texas. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The University of Texas at El Paso and his Ph.D. at New Mexico State University, all in civil engineering. His career experience includes leadership roles in network-wide simulation modeling, multi-resolution modeling, freeway corridor management, managed lanes, operational planning and border studies.

