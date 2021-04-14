Minnesota DOT launches first statewide deployment of Iteris smart infrastructure management

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has launched the first statewide deployment of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution ClearGuide, from Iteris, for open-architecture cloud-based smart infrastructure management.

ClearGuide is now integrates with the Intelligent Roadway Information System (IRIS) open-source advanced traffic management system (ATMS). Standardized data architecture enables ClearGuide to seamlessly provide real-time travel-time data to IRIS for the automatic update of variable message signs (VMS) through work zones across Minnesota, as well as overlay VMSs on ClearGuide’s real-time maps.

MnDOT has been leveraging Iteris analytics services since 2013, which include dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate bottlenecks and congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major Minnesota roadways.

Integrations with other third-party systems are planned for future ClearMobility Cloud releases. Additionally, subsequent releases of the ClearMobility Cloud will provide further capabilities to support Iteris’ growing portfolio of process virtualization offers, as well as enhance the company’s smart mobility infrastructure management solutions for various commercial sectors.

“It is our privilege to support MnDOT’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the traveling public, with this new integration between Iteris’ ClearGuide solution and the IRIS ATMS,” says Scott Perley, vice president, Application & Cloud Solutions at Iteris. “Enabled by Iteris’ ClearMobility Cloud, MnDOT will now be able to leverage the seamless two-way flow of real-time traffic information between the systems to be disseminated via VMSs throughout the state, and ultimately make Minnesota’s roads safer and more efficient.”

Over 50 government agencies, municipalities and commercial entities, including Transport Canada, Florida DOT, Minnesota DOT, Utah DOT, Virginia DOT, South Carolina DOT, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture, the OC 405 Partners Joint Venture, and cities like Irvine, CA and Round Rock, TX, use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of Iteris’ ClearGuide mobility intelligence and performance measurement solution to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.