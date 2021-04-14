ATG Access launches new shallow-foundation bollards

ATG Access has unveiled the next generation of shallow foundation technology, having revolutionised the bollard market in 2007 with the release of the first shallow foundation bollard system.

The SP400 SM 48 is the latest addition to ATG’s extensive shallow foundation bollard portfolio. Successfully impact-tested to both the BSI PAS 68 and IWA 14-1 standards, it can arrest a 7,500kg vehicle travelling at 48kph and is ideal for securing critical national infrastructure (CNI) and crowded places.

ATG’s first shallow mount products were developed in response to a project in central London, where traditional depth bollards would have been unsuitable due to the network of services located directly under the proposed security installation.

Shallow foundation bollards subsequently became the default product within city centres for critical national infrastructure protection, having removed the potential for escalating costs due to the redirection of service networks and fibre optic cables, without compromising on security or aesthetics.

This innovation in technology also dramatically reduces installation time. This was particularly appealing for sites such as airports, shopping centres and transportation hubs which cannot afford a break in operation.

ATG continues to develop shallow foundation technology, with foundation depths from just 40mm, and exports shallow foundation products to countries around the globe including Malaysia, Germany, Singapore, and the UAE.

The SP400 SM 48 continues this evolution, with new foundation technology that enables the system to cope with curves, gradients, and changes in ground levels using just one foundation module. Additionally, the foundation bases can be installed ahead of the bollards, further enhancing the ease and speed of installation in busy urban environments that are operational 24 hours a day.

The bollard has a slim profile, making it aesthetically pleasing, and it can be fitted with a multitude of bespoke sleeve designs or incorporated into street furniture designs.

With a compact, modular design requiring limited components, the product can be transported easily and efficiently. This, combined with the small quantities of concrete required for installation, helps to minimise the SP400 SM 48’s impact on the environment.

Robert Ball, engineering director at ATG Access, says: “We consider ourselves to be an engineering company first, and security company second. Our aim is always to help our clients solve their complex design and security challenges with cutting edge innovations.

“The conception and evolution of our shallow foundation product portfolio is a prime example of this innovation in action, with the SP400 SM 48 the latest in a line of products engineered specifically to overcome commonly faced difficulties in urban security schemes.”