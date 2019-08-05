ITS-UK welcomes influx of new member companies

The UK’s Intelligent Transportation Society, ITS-UK, has reported an influx of new member companies joining the organization over the summer months, while two Corporate Members have upgraded to Executive Status to take advantage of the extra benefits of being among the country’s elite smart mobility influencers.

Construction and highway services company Kier’s transport technology division and the UK division of German traffic enforcement equipment supplier Jenoptik have both upgraded their status to Executive Membership, which gives them a place on the ITS-UK ruling council, discounts for events and event priority. The two high-profile members have been joined by a wide range of new companies that have taken up Corporate, SME or start-up membership. The new member companies are:

AppyParking – a smart city kerbside management platform intended to ‘make parking forgettable’;

CZ Smart Mobility – an IT services firm promoting sustainable transport, delivering mobile app design, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning;

Genyz Transport Solutions – a research and consultancy business for all aspects of transport;

GoSwift – a business offering a virtual queuing system for vehicles crossing EU borders and entering heavily congested ports;

H2H Marketing Services – providing marketing, communications, business development and bid support to SMEs, primarily in the transport industry;

Tech App – an independent consultancy established to provide quality advice to help clients deliver their infrastructure and transport and related programs worldwide.

“We welcome our new members who can now take advantage of our excellent networking, knowledge sharing and PR opportunities,” said, ITS-UK’s secretary general, Jennie Martin. “By being part of ITS-UK they further help us deliver a powerful combined voice of the industry, leading the conversation about intelligent mobility. These new members underline the key role our organization has at this key time for transport in the UK. I am so pleased that Kier and Jenoptik have upgraded to Executive membership and know that their leaders’ knowledge and experience will be a great benefit to our organization when they join our Council.”

Jenoptik Traffic Solutions UK’s director, Geoff Collins, said, “Moving up to Executive Membership is a great opportunity for us to further influence and be involved with the future of ITS within the UK; representing one of the most innovative and forward-looking countries at a time when these technologies are becoming ever more important.”

Kier’s network technology director, Paul Wilson, noted, “Our sponsorship of the ITS-UK Summit last year in Bristol marked a step change in the industry’s understanding of our involvement in the transport technology industry, and it was an obvious next step to upgrade our membership.”

Dan Hubert, CEO and founder of new member AppyParking, said, “Across the world ‘smart city’ projects are underway to develop autonomous vehicle and intelligent mobility solutions to help save our cities from grinding to a standstill. By empowering local authorities with the tools that help them better manage and open up their kerbside, we’re helping them unlock the potential of their assets, whilst also laying the future foundations for intelligent mobility. Joining ITS-UK will help us take our intelligent mobility mission forward and I’m very much looking forward to engaging with the membership.”