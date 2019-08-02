Georgia’s Curiosity Lab partners with Smart City Expo Atlanta

Georgia’s Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners innovation center has announced a strategic partnership with Smart City Expo Atlanta (SCATL) and the opening of its 5G enabled autonomous vehicle and smart city living laboratory on the first day of the conference.

SCATL is the only USA edition of the Smart City Expo World Congress that is held annually in Barcelona (Spain). The conference will bring together more than 2,500 attendees, 200 speakers and 50 exhibitors at the Georgia World Congress Center from September 11-13 to discuss the state of ‘smart cities’ and the technological trends driving their success. Conference attendees are invited to Peachtree Corners, a northern suburb of Atlanta, to view live demonstrations on the morning of September 11, where they can expect to see drones, autonomous vehicles (AVs) and other innovative technologies moving about on the facility’s circuits.

Curiosity Lab is a publicly funded, real-world living laboratory and testbed featuring a 1.5 miles (2.4km) long AV test track, which provides a real-world environment to explore emerging technologies within a 500 acre commercial office park. Additional infrastructure includes a network operations center, smart poles, DSRC (Dedicated Short-Range Communications) units, a dedicated fiber network, and a 25,000 square foot technology incubator. The Lab offers companies the opportunity to transition unique, innovative technologies from controlled environments into an active community. For SCATL attendees, the Curiosity Lab will be unveiling its new 5G cellular-enabled smart city capabilities.

“Startups and mature companies around the world are interested in using the Lab’s test track to better understand how their technology operates in a suburban community with people working and living around them,” said Brian Johnson, city manager for Peachtree Corners. “Our partnership with Smart City Expo Atlanta offers companies the opportunity to demonstrate their technology firsthand and jumpstart the Expo. It will also provide citizens and conference attendees a glimpse of what the future test site will look like.”

Aarti Tandon, co-founder and CEO of Smart City Expo Atlanta, added, “As the Southeast’s largest and most advanced technology hub, Atlanta is a natural location for the development of IoT, mobility, and smart city technology. Our partnership with Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners is a transformative way to exhibit real-world IoT technology in action, and will help conference attendees visualize the future of their communities. We are thrilled to be working together on this cutting-edge demonstration.”