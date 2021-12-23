ITS (UK) finishes year with a surge of new members

Thatcham Research, international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty and CCTV technology company Exeros Technologies have become the latest executive members of the country’s Intelligent Transport Systems Industry Association, ITS (UK).

Executive members of the society are seen as industry leaders and help run the organization and set its direction and focus. Overall, 28 new members have signed up since January across private and public sector organisations and academia.

“When we launched our membership drive in March, I never thought we’d be so successful in attracting such a wide range of new Members,” says ITS (UK) secretary general Jennie Martin. We have really enjoyed having new faces, opinions and expertise involved in the Society – the value of all our members is greater than the sum of its parts, and through membership we offer them our excellent networking, knowledge sharing and PR opportunities, as they become part of our powerful combined voice of the ITS industry, leading the conversation about intelligent mobility.”

“Thatcham Research is very pleased to become a member of ITS (UK),” says its chief revenue officer Miller Crockart. “As we are all aware, the convergence of global challenges plus advancements in technology in the mobility sector over the last few years has been incredible and the impacts on infrastructure, vehicle manufacturing, insurance, repair, recycling and reuse/reproposing are challenging all parts of the mobility eco-system to think and act differently. There is also a need for all actors in the mobility eco-system to work much more closely together and develop out the sustainable (ecological and economical) business models for the future. At Thatcham Research we are continuing to advance our research and services on behalf of our members and more and more the wider automotive/mobility sector. We are also reaching out to work collaboratively with third parties and we welcome the chance to work with many of the ITS (UK) family in the future.”

“We are delighted to have joined ITS (UK) as an executive member, providing unique networking opportunities and leveraging valuable resources to advance transport innovation across the UK,” says Phil Clifton, managing director of Balfour Beatty’s Highways business. “As the infrastructure and construction sector is increasingly seeking new ways to improve its environmental footprint and push digital barriers, we look forward to working together with ITS and its members to shape the future of our industry.”

“We are thrilled to have joined ITS (UK) and look forward to sharing insights with fellow members to aid the development and technological advancement of systems and solutions of the future,” says Jay Biring, CEO, Exeros Technologies. “As a rapidly expanding company in both hardware and data we firmly believe that as part of the ITS (UK) family we can continue pushing boundaries and influencing the reality of tomorrow and for that we need to create an open platform for collaboration. The challenge is to move further and faster by working together. With the rapid progress made in areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, the use of technology for improved safety is getting closer to reality”.​

The full list of new Members in 2021 is:

Executive members:

Balfour Beatty, Exeros Technologies, Gaist, Sopra Steria, Thatcham Research.

Corporate members:

4Way Consulting, City of York Council, Leidos Innovations, Ramboll, Re-flow Workflow Management, Tagmaster UK, TWM Traffic Control Systems, Valtech.

Associate members:

ITSO, Nota Incorporated, WeAreDots.

SME members:

Immense, Moving Forward Consulting, Terragence, Vectio Traffic Engineering. Micro, Assetiam, Centras Associations, Chris Kennett Consulting, Harrod Booth Consulting, i3d Consulting.

Start-up members:

Boundary Marketing and PR, Starling Technologies

University members:

Loughborough University

To be introduced to any of the new members, contact the ITS (UK) Secretariat team.