Iteris wins Federal Highway Administration contract For ITS architecture program

Smart mobility firm Iteris has been awarded a contract from the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office (ITS JPO) to provide continued development, evolution, and deployment support for the US’s ITS reference architecture program.

FHA awarded Iteris a task order under Iteris’ General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule contract with a ceiling of US$9.5m.

Under the three-year agreement, Iteris will support the evolution of the Architecture Reference for Cooperative and Intelligent Transportation (ARC-IT) content to reflect ongoing changes in ITS, including new capabilities enabled by automation, connectivity, and emerging technology.

The program supports statewide and regional ITS planning and deployment to encourage interoperability and emerging technology preparedness through workshops, training and technical assistance.

“Since its initial release in 1996, the ITS architecture program has been a vital and constantly evolving reference for ITS and emerging technology projects,” said Moe Zarean, general manager, mobility operations services at Iteris. “Iteris is honored to provide expertise which supports the ITS JPO’s mission to improve the safety, mobility, equity, and sustainability of our nation’s transportation system.”

Iteris has led the evolution of the US ITS architecture reference for three decades, most recently expanding ARC-IT to support Multimodal Accessible Travel (MAT). These updates have addressed accessible navigation, payment integration, and vulnerable road user safety across multiple modes, with the MAT analysis including a gap assessment to inform standards updates and development planning.

ARC-IT has also been updated to better support Management of Electronic Traffic Regulations, which addresses electronic communication of traffic regulations to connected and automated vehicles.

The team that Iteris assembled for the next evolution of ARC-IT includes Consystec, Cooperative Mobility, GO Systems and Solutions, JMCRota, Trevilon, and TrustThink.