University of Surrey expert believes the UK can shape the future of 6G

The UK has the expertise to take a leading role in shaping international standards for 6G to fully benefit from its transformative potential, according to the head of the University of Surrey’s 5G/6G Innovation Centre – one of Europe’s largest telecommunications research hubs.

Scientists from Surrey are involved in setting the standards for how 6G technology could sense the physical environment and ambient information – leading to smarter services and more efficient network management.

6G technology employs radio signals from mobile communications to detect objects and map the space surrounding a device. Such capabilities could be used to prevent collisions between autonomous vehicles, detect intruders at home, or monitor patients’ health in care settings.

The technology could also enable holographic teleportation, a concept that will be explored at Surrey’s 6G Innovation Centre.

In September, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute agreed to establish an Industry Specification Group on Integrated Sensing and Communications. This will begin work on the standards that will govern this emerging technology. The University of Surrey is one of 23 founding members of this group.

Regius professor of electronic engineering, Rahim Tafazolli, who founded the 5G/6G Innovation Centre, said: “6G has the potential to transform our lives. It could pave the way for new technologies to keep us safe, healthy, and connected. We are delighted to be part of this ISG from the very beginning, alongside our partners in the TUDOR group. This is yet more recognition that the University of Surrey is at the forefront of 5G and 6G research.”