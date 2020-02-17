Findings of major European C-ITS project revealed

Cross-industry cooperation and clear benefits to the end users are key for achieving large-scale C-ITS deployment, according to the findings from a major, multi-national project that was brought to a close last week (13 February).

InterCor was a three year study exploring the opportunities and challenges in linking the C-ITS corridors located in the Netherlands, France, UK and Belgium. Coming to a close on Thursday, the project succeeded in C-ITS interoperability between the different countries.

Common upgraded specifications enabled seamless deployment and availability of services across borders were supported by hybrid (ITS-G5 and cellular) communications.

“When we started the work, hybrid communication was just an idea and we were able to test and deploy it throughout the project, with results that are facilitating information to be delivered to vehicles on the road in an interoperable way”, said Eric Ollinger, French Ministry of Transport.

“We have provided an architecture interface that allows information to be communicated in both channels, via cellular services and ITS-G5.”

InterCor has tested how the information can flow automatically to the display in the vehicle. By showing the information on the screen inside the vehicles, the chance of drivers missing the information displayed on road side signs is reduced. In this way, drivers can make real-time decisions and road safety and traffic flow can be improved. For example, the vehicle of the future will automatically receive information about road works, speed limits or traffic lights. Based on this information, the vehicle can then suggest a different route or speed to the driver, or even take partial control by automatically slowing down. Undoubtedly, C-ITS and for example, precise positioning enabled by Galileo GNSS, can support automated mobility and enable self-driving vehicles on our roads.

With the technology being there and ready to be put in place, there are still barriers to large-scale implementation and this depends equally on the public authorities as well as the industry bringing and using the technology.

Johanna Tzanidaki, Ertico-ITS Europe “The new European Commission has set new ambitions for a European Green Deal, which includes connected and automated multimodal mobility. C-ITS plays a significant role in making transport greener and InterCor is of the deployment projects which proves interoperability across borders is possible.”

Follow us on twitter @TrafficTechMag