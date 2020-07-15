FHWA awards Iteris contract for ITS, TPM and freight training and development

The US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has contracted Iteris to provide continued development, delivery and update of design for its National Highway Institute (NHI) training and development program.

Under the five-year IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract, which has a ceiling of US$9 million, Iteris will develop training to help implement best practices for the FHWA operations, intelligent transportation systems (ITS), transportation performance management (TPM), and freight program areas.

Iteris’ consulting services, a component of the ClearMobility Platform, will support statewide and regional ITS planning and deployment to encourage interoperability and connected and autonomous vehicle preparedness through in-class and online or remote workshops and training, and technical assistance.

“The NHI’s training and development program has been a vital source of education for transportation professionals in city and state agencies across the country,” says Dr. Moe Zarean, vice president and assistant general manager of Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Iteris is honored to continue providing the expertise required to support the US Department of Transportation’s efforts to improve safety and mobility.”

The ClearMobility Platform continuously monitors, visualizes and optimizes mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.