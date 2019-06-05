eX2 Technology to upgrade fiber network and ITS along Indiana Toll Road

Communications infrastructure and network provider eX2 Technology has revealed details of its work to extend the fiber optic backbone and intelligent transportation system (ITS) along the I-80/I-90 Indiana Toll Road at the ITS America Annual Meeting in Washington DC.

Nebraska-based eX2 has finalized an agreement with the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company LLC (ITRCC) to extend the fiber and ITS network along the tolled I-80/I-90 corridor. The company will design and build more than 85 miles (137km) of conduit and fiber optic cable between mile markers 0 to 23 and 92 to 157, as well as install ITS devices along the entire 157 miles (253km) long Indiana Toll Road (ITR) route and many electrical service connections. The completed system will provide the ITRCC with the ability to offer advanced incident messaging, monitor traffic flows, and reduce speeds when necessary, along the toll highway system from the Illinois to the Ohio border, as well as detect wrong-way motorists on a select number of ramps.

The multi-phased, US$34m project kicked off in March, with construction expected to begin in June 2019, and eX2 anticipating project completion during the fourth quarter of 2020. As part of the project’s scope of work, eX2 Technology will install and integrate approximately 20 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, 13 dynamic message signs (DMS) and a wrong way detection system (WWDS) on two ITR exit ramps. The WWDS will include detection, ‘Wrong Way’ signs with flashing LEDs and an alert that is broadcast to the advanced traffic management system (ATMS) at the ITRCC Control Center for notification and review. Mainline and ramp toll plazas will be integrated onto the fiber network to serve as the primary communications route back to the ITRCC Administration Building in Elkhart, Indiana.

“We are thrilled to be part of the ITRCC’s continued expansion of their ITS program”, said Misty Stine, executive vice president of eX2 Technology. “We have deep roots in the transportation sector and are dedicated to providing the ITRCC with industry-leading solutions and services to enable a smarter, more connected roadway.”

Nic Barr, the ITRCC’s president and CEO, commented, “This project demonstrates our commitment to providing a safer roadway system for our customers, employees and communities. It directly aligns with our goal for investing in technologies that reduce the frequency and severity of incidents along the Indiana Toll Road. We chose to partner with eX2 because of its strong commitment to safety and its proven experience with similar statewide ITS deployments.”

As well as the ITR announcement, eX2’s VP of project development, Kyle Hildebrand, is speaking on the ITS America ‘Pathways to Innovation Stage’ tomorrow (June 6), with a presentation on ‘Safer, Greener, Smarter Truck Parking Solutions – A Budget-Minded Approach’.