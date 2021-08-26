Traffic Group Signals launches advanced temporary signalling for haul routes

Traffic Group Signals, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of portable and temporary traffic signal products, has launched its innovative Metro Haul Route Crossing System. The Metro is the only wireless, temporary traffic signal range that complies with haul route permit conditions and has been designed to combat safety issues that arise due to the high-speed nature of the roads affected.

Haul routes are difficult to plan for, with many issues that require careful consideration. With a wide range of vehicles, materials and people using them during construction projects, crossings that involve busy arterial roads are a particular area of safety concern.

With the use of manual signals at haul route crossings reducing, there is an increasing reliance on temporary traffic signals. One of the obstacles with this type of signalling is that they are not normally designed specifically for haul routes. Standard portable traffic signals are about 2.3m and are not permitted under the Type Approval regime due to limited visibility with construction vehicles.

At 3.4m high, the Metro signals include a high visibility, immoveable base unit and full height signal pole with reflective band and support for up to three signal heads. The technology provides contractors with a safe crossing solution for the haul routes on their site.

“There are a wide range of safety concerns on haul routes that require stringent standards, so we have developed the Metro Haul Route Crossing system to specifically address these issues and meet the needs of contractors,” says Will Credicott, marketing manager at Traffic Group Signals. “Our unique system is battery powered and uses the latest radio communications so it can be deployed quickly and decommissioned without any complex infrastructure. As the system is completely cable-free, its installation and subsequent removal at the end of the job minimizes disruption to road users compared with traditional methods. This new innovation in temporary traffic signalling systems is already making a hugely positive impact where it has been installed and we envisage this technology becoming the top choice for contractors across the UK in the foreseeable future.”

The temporary signal LED traffic employs a full-sized LED traffic signal head fitted with the high-tech AGD306 radar and/or the LED pedestrian signal with a low-power AGD WAIT indicator and optional Radix tactile indicator. The system can accommodate multiple signal head configurations and it is easy to make precise adjustments to enhance visibility.

The Metro can be programmed for nine vehicle phases and eight pedestrian crossings, and can also combine with up to 34 Metro traffic signals to form a complete, temporary traffic control system.