Q-Free advanced traffic signal controllers to be installed throughout Indiana 

Q-Free has won a major new contract to install 269 traffic signal controllers throughout the US state of Indiana.

The deployment includes a combination of Q-Free’s new Intelight XN-1 and XN-2 Advanced Transportation Controllers (ATC) to be installed throughout the state beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

The XN-series controllers represent a marked upgrade over competing models and offer the industry’s only OLED monitor screens with crisp readability even in direct sunlight and built-in GPS for corridor networking, coordinated operations, and real-time signal timing.

While the XN-1 and XN-2 will operate with any NTCIP-compliant traffic signal software, Indiana DOT will pair them with Q-Free’s award-winning Intelight MAXTIME ic software. “We are thrilled that right after Indiana approved our controllers, we’ll be bringing our latest technology to the state,” says Tom Stiles, Q-Free executive vice president of ATMS solutions. “We believe the XN 1 and 2 are the modern workhorses of ATC controllers, and we’re excited that the Hoosier state will be among the first to see their benefits.”

In keeping with Q-Free’s commitment to open standards, Intelight XN Controllers feature an open architecture platform that organizes and improves traffic signal operations. They are completely scalable and operate on a Linux-based operating system that meets and exceeds current ATC, NEMA, and NTCIP standards.

The XN controllers are also smaller and lightweight compared to competing devices, reducing the amount of equipment necessary and the space required in traffic cabinets. They also come with an unrestricted management information bases (MIBs) license, uncommon in the industry and allowing for complete interoperability with other traffic management devices including those from competing manufacturers. Q-Free was the first controller manufacturer to open its MIBs and is a founding member of the #FREEtheMIBS campaign.

Q-Free partner and distributor Traffic Control Products (TCP) secured the bid. The Intelight XN controller will be key to tapping into new markets according to TCP Vice President Terry Stanoch. “The XN controller is the most advanced and competitive NEMA controller on the market. We look forward to working with Indiana to upgrade their local traffic signal operations in the coming months,” Stanoch said.