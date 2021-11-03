Humax to introduce all-in-one mobility platform at MOVE 2021

Humax, a total mobility platform provider, will showcase its all-in-one mobility hub, smart EV charging, digitalized fleet management and other mobility-related solutions at Europe’s largest mobility exhibition, MOVE 2021, next week.

At the event, which will be held on November 9-10 at London ExCeL, Humax will introduce RAiDEA, an all-in-one mobility hub platform.

RAiDEA delivers a complete mobility environment that combines car sharing, a parking control system and charging infrastructure, with full connectivity between all services, plus flexible interworking with partner solutions such as carwash and maintenance services, valet parking and chauffeuring.

RAiDEA provides an array of B2C, B2B and P2P services. The technology is suitable for round trip, one way and free-floating infrastructures, and is designed for vehicles including cars, motorcycles, bikes, and electric scooters.

With the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, Humax has also launched the Humax Fast Charger. This EV charging solution has been created for use in outdoor locations such as motorway service stations and public places. In addition, the company has released the Humax Slow Charger, which can be installed in domestic homes or apartments. Furthermore, Humax has developed a range of advanced EV products, such as ultra-fast chargers that enable batteries to be fully charged within four minutes.

The Humax digitalized fleet management solution, which has already been implemented by customers across several countries, will also be introduced to European customers who operate commercial vehicles.

Jeff Kim, EVP of worldwide sales at Humax, said, “Our participation at MOVE 2021 is a significant opportunity for us to demonstrate our Total Mobility Solution to a European audience. We look forward to making a positive impact at the show and advancing our mobility business into the European market at pace.”

Humax can be found on booth number 110 at MOVE 2021.