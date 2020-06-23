USDOT seeks proposals on US$40m ITS4US programme and announces $2.4m Work Zone Data Exchange funding

The United States Department of Transportation is soliciting proposals for the Complete Trip ITS4US Deployment programme through the use of a Broad Agency Announcement.

The Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program is designed to bring publicly and privately sponsored research together to create large-scale, replicable deployments that generate increased multimodal mobility options for all travellers regardless of location, income, or disability.

The programme will make available up to US$40 million to enable communities to showcase innovative business partnerships, technologies, and practices that promote independent mobility for all travellers. This programme is intended to have local partnerships develop and deploy integrated mobility solutions to achieve complete trips for all travellers.

Questions regarding this BAA shall be submitted via email no later than July 7, 2020 at 1pm EST to ITS4USBAA@dot.gov. All questions received will be compiled and answers will be uploaded under this solicitation.

The USDOT and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have also released a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for the Work Zone Data Exchange (WZDx) Demonstration Grants on Tuesday, 16 June 2020. Up to US$2.4m in federal funding will be available to eligible infrastructure owners and operators through this program for implementation of the WZDx specification.

The purpose of this research programme is to increase the safety of the travelling public through the production of consistent public workzone data feeds across jurisdictions. The programme provides one-time funding for public roadway operators to make unified workzone data feeds available for use by third parties and collaborate on specification development. The current closing date for applications is 3 August 2020. View the NOFO to learn more.

To support roadway operators considering applying for this funding opportunity, the USDOT is hosting a free solicitation webinar,, or virtual information session, for the NOFO for WZDx Demonstration Grants. The webinar is scheduled for 25 June 2020, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm EST.