Siemens Mobility Limited launches real time integrated air quality monitoring system

Siemens Mobility Limited has announced a new partnership with air-quality experts EarthSense to provide the Zephyr air quality measurement system for traffic management applications.

Poor air quality in towns and cities is an ever-increasing problem, with road transport contributing significantly to urban pollution. By fully integrating the Zephyr air-quality sensor with the traffic signal controller and traffic management system, end-to-end air quality can be measured and monitored in real time. This will allow authorities to make meaningful and timely interventions through Siemens Mobility’s Stratos traffic management system, implementing strategies based on reliable pollution data and prevailing air quality levels.

Offered as a managed service, Zephyr is a high-specification, compact air quality sensor which measures a range of pollutants, as well as temperature and humidity, to capture a true and accurate picture of the ambient air quality.

Using innovative technology, the sensor has a replaceable cartridge system and active sampling process to measure in real time nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) nitrogen monoxide (NO) and ozone (O 3 ), as well as particulate matters PM1, PM2.5, PM10. Carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen sulphide (H 2 S) and sulphur dioxide (SO 2 ) can also be measured, if required.

“Air quality is a real priority for us all, but to fully understand the impact of traffic and any strategic interventions, it must be constantly monitored and measured and that can only be done using intelligent road infrastructure,” says Wilke Reints (left), MD of Intelligent Traffic Systems for Siemens Mobility in the UK. “We have a complete portfolio of solutions focused on helping cities achieve clean air targets. Take London for example, Nitrogen Dioxide levels have been reduced by 36% as a result of our proven technology – the most efficient clean air zone in the world, invented in the UK.”

He continued: “The introduction of Zephyr demonstrates our commitment to further reduce air pollution. It has real time monitoring capabilities to help cities meet their air quality targets without putting too much pressure on local economies. That’s what I call a true environmental traffic management solution.”

Zephyr is quick and easy to install and commission on any traffic signal pole or lighting column, either as part of a new scheme or retrofitted to existing infrastructure. Available in a range of power options, including solar (with battery backup) and mains, the sensor can be connected to low voltage, extra low voltage and third-party controllers through either a rack-mounted or signal head mounted power supply.