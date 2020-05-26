USDOT invites comment on US$40 million ITS4US funding, asking for any Covid-19 issues to be highlighted

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) has posted a draft Broad Agency Announcement (BAA)
for its Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment funding opportunity, which will make up to US$40 million available to enable community mobility initiatives.
The draft of the BAA has being posted now to allow interested parties a preview of the anticipated procurement, and to comment, especially in regards to any interested party’s ability to propose under the BAA.
The USDOT is especially interested in determining whether an interested party’s ability to propose has been impacted by Covid-19 and if so, how they will be impacted.
Questions and comments received will be used to inform the final BAA. Individual responses to questions and comments may not be provided.
The USDOT launched the Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program to solve the mobility challenges of all travellers, regardless of location, income, or disability, in accessing jobs, education, healthcare, and other activities.
It is a multimodal, multi-year, effort led by the Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office (ITS JPO) with support from the Office of the Secretary of Transportation (OST), Federal Transit Administration (FTA), and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
The program expects to award multiple large-scale, replicable, real-world deployments of integrated innovative technologies to address the challenges of planning and executing complete trips.
The DRAFT BAA for Phase 1 of the deployment is now available for public comment
. The comment period closes on May 29, 2020. Questions and comments received will be used to inform the final BAA.