USDOT invites comment on US$40 million ITS4US funding, asking for any Covid-19 issues to be highlighted

The draft of the BAA has being posted now to allow interested parties a preview of the anticipated procurement, and to comment, especially in regards to any interested party’s ability to propose under the BAA.

The USDOT is especially interested in determining whether an interested party’s ability to propose has been impacted by Covid-19 and if so, how they will be impacted.

Questions and comments received will be used to inform the final BAA. Individual responses to questions and comments may not be provided.

The USDOT launched the Complete Trip – ITS4US Deployment Program to solve the mobility challenges of all travellers, regardless of location, income, or disability, in accessing jobs, education, healthcare, and other activities.