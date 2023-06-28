FHWA opens applications for US$85m in grants for digital construction technology

The USDOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has announced that the application period is open for the first year of a new, $85 million grant program under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Advanced Digital Construction Management Systems (ADCMS) grant program will focus on digital construction, such as computer modeling and 3D design, to encourage state-of-the-art practices in project delivery.

The ADCMS grant program will award up to $34 million for combined Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 and up to US$17 million each Fiscal Year thereafter through Fiscal Year 2026.

The funding opportunity will focus on projects that promote information-sharing, reduce reliance on paper, improve productivity and savings during project delivery, and can serve as models for the adoption and deployment of digital construction technologies. While state departments of transportation, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico are eligible to apply, they are encouraged to partner with local governments, tribes, and private industry in designing their proposed projects.

“Technology has transformed many facets of life in the modern era, and we want the transportation construction industry to take advantage of these advancements to deliver projects on time and on budget,” said Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt. “These technologies, along with funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help us more quickly deliver the transportation system of the 21st century.”

The ADCMS program is one aspect of FHWA’s multifaceted Technology and Innovation Deployment Program (TIDP) and provides funding as an incentive for state departments of transportation. It promotes access to more meaningful, accurate, and easy-to-use data by construction professionals with enhanced software modeling tools and features. Better and more consistent modeling allows the seamless sharing of design and construction plans. The program goals include:

Accelerated adoption of advanced digital construction management systems to boost productivity and manage complex projects;

Nore timely and productive information-sharing;

The development and deployment of best practices; and,

Increased transparency as the result of the real-time sharing of information.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity for the ADCMS program is available at Grants – ADCMS – Technologies and Innovations – Construction – Federal Highway Administration (dot.gov) along with more information about the program.