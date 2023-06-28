Applied Information brings connectivity to battery backup from Alpha

Applied Information has announced the ability to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity with Alpha Technologies’ battery backup systems. The new capability enhances the reliability and uptime for the traffic control infrastructure.

The announcement was made today at the 2023 IMSA Forum and Expo, taking place in Reno, NV at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino from June 25–29, 2023. Traffic infrastructure operators can now easily monitor and manage critical traffic control devices, such as traffic signals and warning systems, outfitted with Alpha’s battery backup systems.

Instant alerts of power outages relay important system status changes for rapid response to power outages preventing interruptions of service which could lead to crashes. Knowing the nature of the problem instantly can also save resources by avoiding unnecessary truck rolls, especially to isolated locations.

“The integration of Applied Information’s remote communications technology with Alpha’s power solutions increases customer value,” said Max Guenther, director of industry and traffic at Alpha Technologies, Inc. “Having the Alpha UPS backup to support intersections outages is extremely important. When combining these two solutions, customers will know the nature of the outage, if the intersection is running on battery backup, and what to do to keep systems online.”

“Alpha is a leader in the UPS market. By marrying battery backup and remote communication, we can provide detailed system insights and advanced warning of power failures,” said Peter Ashley, VP of business development for Applied Information. As a result, traffic engineers will see huge time savings by knowing the exact fault before heading to site.”