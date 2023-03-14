CDOT grants will help Colorado communities reduce congestion and emissions

A release of more than US$600,000 in state grant funding will give communities across Colorado more tools to reduce traffic congestion and offer their residents travel choices beyond driving in a car alone.

The grant awards, to be administered by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Office of Innovative Mobility, are aimed at helping communities strengthen their “transportation demand management” efforts.

Increasingly being adopted by cities and states, transportation demand management is the use of strategies to provide travelers with more travel choices than simply single-occupant vehicle driving. These choices can include mode, route and time of travel and work location. Providing these choices doesn’t just reduce congestion and emissions; it also increases trip reliability.

Common transportation demand management strategies focus on transit, micromobility such as bikes and scooters, improvements to pedestrian infrastructure, smart growth policies, intelligent transportation systems, managed lanes, and the encouragement of e-work options.

These approaches are used most often in large urban areas, but many smaller communities can benefit from them, and Colorado’s Polis Administration has been awarding grants the last several years to cities, towns, and organizations across the state.

The grants, which total US$617,400, will go to 12 programs across the state. They include: