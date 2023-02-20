Transportation professionals can now register to attend the 15th ITS European Congress, which will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from 22 May to 24 May 2023 under the theme ‘ITS: The Game Changer’.

The event will take place at the Lisbon Congress Centre, located in the historical area of Belém, next to the Tagus River.

In the run up to the event organisers ERTICO are hosting a series of webinars to preview topics that will be covered and help attendees to prepare. The second webinar in the series will be covering the topic of New Mobility Services on Thursday 23 February, from 14:00 – 15:15 CET. Registration is completely free and open now.

Anyone who missed the first Online Open Day webinar, which gave a fascinating summary off all that can be expected from the event can view it YouTube any time. It features contributions from Pedro Barradas, direcotr of ITS Portugal; Ricardo Tiago, senior advisor to the president of MIT; Joost Vantomme, CEO of ERITCO-ITS Europe; Lisa Boch-Andersen, director of communications at ERTICO-ITS Europe and Jerome Buchanan, who is in charge of sponsorship and exhibitions at ERITCO.

Lisbon is part of Europe’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem and enjoys global recognition as a welcoming destination. In combination with ERTICO’s dedicated work to promote and develop smart and sustainable mobility solutions and services, the ITS European Congress promises an interactive Conference programme, innovative live demos and an energetic exhibition.

As the largest event in Europe entirely dedicated to smart mobility and digitalisation of transport, the 15th ITS European Congress will deliver an outstanding event built around three pillars:

An International Conference with a High-Level Programme, Special Interest Sessions (SIS), Technical Paper presentations as well as interactive workshops with top-level speakers and influencers.

Innovative live demonstrations and outdoor technical visits covering an area of000 sqm are dedicated to showcasing unique experiences of tomorrow’s mobility solutions and transport technologies.

A lively exhibition filled with cutting-edge solutions focusing on contributing to a more sustainable, smarter and cleaner mobility ecosystem.

The sheer speed and scope of innovative and smart mobility solutions, propelled by technological developments as well as social and environmental needs, are unprecedented. Intelligent transport systems and services have started to become more efficient, demand-responsive and safe, but more is to come. The innovative potential of ITS is too vast to foretell the mobile future. We only know that ITS: The Game Changer will keep changing the game – and the future.

This will be a unique opportunity and exchange ideas with ITS experts, and explore innovative transport and mobility solutions that are changing the game in our cities. Along with joining the discussion on the latest developments and future trends in intelligent transport, attendees will also be able to attend a cutting-edge exhibition with more than 100 exhibitors, including several start-ups presenting their latest innovative transport and smart city solutions.

If you are interested in the future of mobility, then the ITS European Congress is an unmissable opportunity to join important discussions, share your knowledge and learn about the latest technologies and policy developments in Europe.

For more information, visit https://itseuropeancongress.com/

