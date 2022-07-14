IBTTA announces 90th anniversary Annual Meeting

The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association (IBTTA), the worldwide association for the owners and operators of toll facilities and the businesses that serve them, will mark nine decades of addressing critical infrastructure challenges at its 90th Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Austin, Texas, 17–20 September 2022.

Founded in 1932 as the American Toll Bridge Association, today IBTTA has members in 23 countries, across six continents.

“IBTTA was founded as the American Toll Bridge Association in 1932 in the midst of the Great Depression. Today, we have members in 23 countries, across six continents,” said Patrick Jones, executive director and CEO of IBTTA. “Then, as now, the association provided a forum for the owners and operators of toll facilities to share knowledge and ideas to promote and enhance the state of the practice.”

“A lot has changed in the last 90 years such as the introduction and widespread implementation of electronic toll collection, priced managed lanes, road user charging, and countless other advances in technology and operations. All of these achievements have enabled our members to provide safe, swift, sustainable mobility to millions of drivers every day. One thing that hasn’t changed is IBTTA’s commitment to be the advocate, the convener, and the premier information resource for the tolling industry and our members.”

“This is an exciting time to be involved in transportation,” says Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation and the 2022 president of IBTTA. “The opportunities to advance transportation initiatives in the next 10 years will far exceed the challenges of the last 50 years. Today and into the future our members are gearing up to respond to the challenges and opportunities presented by connected and automated vehicles, the shift to third party mobile payment systems, the electrification of our transportation system, the need for system resiliency, reducing and eliminating road accidents and fatalities, and so much more.”

“This is why we are gathering in Austin in September,” says Scaccetti. “To look back on some of the biggest accomplishments of the last 90 years. But mostly we gather to share knowledge and experiences to prepare ourselves for a future in which toll facilities play a growing role in delivering safe, sustainable, customer-focused mobility options for generations to come.”

