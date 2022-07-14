TRL’s iRoads upgrade enables more users and advanced data handling

TRL Software has updated its iRoads digital asset management platform, allowing for more users, larger data volumes, faster performance, better connectivity, and real-time integration of sensor data such as live camera feeds or AI-generated object detection data.

iRoads also now supports full user self-service for importing any spatial data that customers want.

With this new update, iRoads can support a wider variety of spatial file formats and is designed so that users don’t need any expertise in using spatial data. This means that customers have the flexibility to bring in new datasets to use alongside all the other asset data that iRoads is already handling for them.

“Data is already a huge driver of effective management of transport infrastructure and will only become more so as new digital frontiers open up,” says John Proust, TRL Software product manager. “iRoads is all about generating maximum value from such data for our customers and enabling them to benefit directly from modern technologies. Because of the way iRoads allows users to visualise, combine and analyse data, I am confident we are going to see new usages and benefits soon that go beyond what has been possible until now.”

The latest updates to the software will be beneficial to everybody working on the road network. An improved Survey Route Builder, for example, allows iRoads users to plot road maintenance and monitoring routes that can be shared with asset surveyors (whether in-house or contracted), making their time out on the road more efficient. Members of the public can use the iRoads Public Mobile App – giving regular road users the ability to report road infrastructure issues as soon as they arise. Additionally, National Highways has selected iRoads to replace its complex HAPMS pavement management system, which includes the entire English Strategic Route Network, representing £80 billion of UK infrastructure.

TRL’s Smart Mobility Living Lab (SMLL) has been using the integrated intelligent camera feeds and object-detection data within iRoads to leverage new capabilities related to real-time sensor and asset data usage. In India, the State of Kerala’s Public Works Department has been using the iRoads Public Mobile App to empower members of the public to report road infrastructure issues along the 33,593-km network maintained by the department. The app has been downloaded by 50,000+ road users and has already led to a twofold increase in the number of issues reported and an 83% reduction in wait time for the issues to be resolved.

Images: Adobe Stock.