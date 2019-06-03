Here Technologies partners with USA’s leading provider of traffic reports

In advance of ITS America’s Annual Meeting in Washington DC, one of the leading global providers of location data and platform services Here Technologies has announced a new partnership with the USA’s largest provider of trafficandweatherreports.

Here Technologies has revealed a multi-year partnership agreement with Total Traffic & Weather Network (TTWN), the industry leader in the provision of content services for broadcasters in the USA, with its coverage reaching 98% of the country’s commuters monthly. TTWN is the largest provider of traffic, weather, news and sports reports, plus digital content in the USA, and operates the largest traffic data gathering network, including local traffic reporters in the country. The company provides its traffic services to more than 2,400 radio stations in 200 markets, 190 TV affiliates, and 10 major automakers, as well as navigation, internet, mobile and government partners.TTWN provides over 59,877 traffic and weather reports daily.

Under the new partnership, TTWN will use Here’s Traffic TMC tables to help power its traffic information services. Specifically, the company will use the TMC tables to accurately pinpoint incident, event and flow data for their traffic websites, traffic applications, and automotive navigation. This will enable all TTWN partners to access best-in-class real-time traffic data and precise locations of traffic and congestion events. The combined data offering will be available across multiple platforms including radio, television, automotive, online and mobile.

“Millions of commuters, as well as hundreds of our radio, TV and automotive partners depend on us every day for traffic information. We value that trust and strive for strategic, best-in-class partners to continue to advance our offerings and deliver the most precise, real-time traffic solutions,” said Kevin Loftus, SVP of operations at TTWN. “Here is an accomplished leader in mapping and location data, and we are excited to incorporate their resources to deliver our partners with the most accurate, trusted and reliable traffic information available.”

Charity Rumery, senior director and head of automotive and industrial solutions at Here, commented, “We are thrilled to enable TTWN to deliver reliable, accurate traffic updates to their millions of customers every day. TTWN is a critical ‘go-to’ resource for traffic updates and we’re honored to be chosen as their provider of traffic solutions.”

Here Technologies has also announced that it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and has contributed to the MuleSoft partner ecosystem by releasing its Geocoder API specifications. These APIs are now available in MuleSoft’s Anypoint Exchange, the marketplace for saving, sharing and discovering reusable IT assets, such as APIs, connectors and templates. Organizations can now quickly and easily integrate Here’s Location Services from Anypoint Exchange into applications, data and solutions. Of particular benefit to navigation and transportation app developers, the Here Geocoder APIs enable:

High-precision conversion of real-world addresses into latitude/longitude coordinates for mapping and spatial analysis;

Processing of up to one million lines of address information for forward or reverse geocoding in a batch process;

Automatic completion and correction of misspellings to get better suggestions for an address search.

Mithun T Dhar, Here’s head of developer relations, noted, “As this partnership continues to evolve, we will bring the full power of location intelligence to the MuleSoft ecosystem with our enterprise-grade, SLA-backed location services, such as maps, routing, POIs, positioning, traffic and weather.”