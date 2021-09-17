FREE WEBINARS: Intertraffic presents CCAM and Green Deal double bill

Intertraffic – the organizers of Intertraffic shows around the world including the forthcoming flagship Amsterdam event at the end of March 2022 – has announced two new episodes of its Intertraffic On Air series on 21 September 2021. One will showcase cooperative, connected and automated mobility (CAM) and the other will focus on sustainability.

During this Intertraffic On Air episode Lucas Harms of Dutch Cycling Embassy; Peter Kuhn LL.M. (Auckland), MaaS Global; Pieter Litjens, CROW; and Ronald Jorna, Province of Overijssel, will explain what must be done to maintain the set course to meet the upcoming European Green Deal, while ensuring mobility access for everyone.

The upcoming European Green Deal will push forward a sustainable mobility agenda encouraging authorities, employers and service providers to offer sustainable mobility alternatives and entice commuters to use them for their daily commute.

The Green Deal will force us to question the way we live. As a result many cities are currently reallocating public space to active mobility, changing parking policies and offering financial incentives to encourage micro-mobility, sustainable collective transport, pedestrianize streets and create temporary bike lanes or broaden existing bike lanes.

But how do we stay on track in this sustainability transition and what is required to get things started? Register and log on to find out.

Cooperative Connected and Automated Mobility: Reaping the benefits of connectivity (Episode 6)

During this Intertraffic On Air episode CCAM experts Tom Alkim, European Commission; George de Boer, TomTom Automotive; and Peter Morsink, Royal Haskoning DHV will share their ideas on reaping the CCAM benefits and deploy smart technology to connect infrastructure, vehicles and road users.

The pandemic brought with it the necessary challenges and adjustments for cooperative connected and automated mobility (CCAM) research and proof of concepts, but overall smart mobility has undergone spectacular changes with the introduction and widespread use of connected vehicle and traffic technology.

The many interventions on the physical and digital road network have paved the way for a gradual move from human driving to self-driving allowing vehicles, roadways, travellers, and traffic management centres to all communicate with one another in real time.

The role of the recently founded CCAM association is to speed up further European CCAM developments and aims to create a user-centred and inclusive mobility system, increasing road safety while reducing congestion and emission footprint.

Registration is now open