Videalert unveils mobile demonstration vehicle to showcase moving-traffic enforcement capabilities

The UK’s Videalert, part of Marston Holdings, has unveiled a new mobile demonstration vehicle. Equipped with a complete suite of traffic and parking enforcement applications, the vehicle has individual monitors and perspex screens enabling Covid-secure demonstrations to be safely conducted in any location.

The vehicle is equipped with six ONVIF-compliant HD cameras allowing demonstrations of optimum enforcement through a 360 degree field of view. A large format monitor has also been installed in the back of the vehicle enabling static demonstrations of the Videalert system to be given for larger audiences when the tailgate is open.

According to Videalert: “This mobile demonstration facility will be of particular interest to local authorities outside London and Wales that are planning to apply to the DfT (Department for Transport) for powers to enforce moving traffic contraventions when the remaining elements of Part 6 of the Transport Management Act 2004 are enacted. It will allow local authorities to gain a better understanding of how moving traffic enforcement can increase driver compliance and road safety whilst reducing congestion and improving air quality.”

Videalert provides fixed and mobile CCTV enforcement solutions along with a DfT Manufacturer Certified hosted platform that eliminates the need for local authorities to install hardware or software on local PCs. Images of contraventions are transmitted via secure cellular communications to this hosted platform where evidence packs can be viewed and validated with a simple three click process prior to sending to parking management systems for PCN progression.