Jenoptik average speed installation wins road safety award

Jenoptik Traffic Solutions UK have won the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation Road Safety Award 2021. The award is for an average speed solution that tackled the problem of antisocial driving on a stretch of the A10 in North London.

The Jenoptik SPECS network was delivered on the A10 in Enfield after problems with late-night races along the road by people often using modified high-performance vehicles. Despite the 40mph limit, these gatherings led to racing and stunts in nearby car parks. An increase in speeds, collisions and casualties resulted in residents demanding action.

Police had been undertaking high-profile patrols, catching offending drivers and reducing the number of crashes in the area, but this was very labor-intensive. Therefore, in January 2020, Transport for London decided to introduce the 18-camera average speed system. Delivered in six weeks from concept to completion, the scheme has seen antisocial behaviors stop, speeds and collisions reduced, and the road is reported to feel significantly safer.

“The SPECS installation on the A10 has enabled the benefits of a visible policing presence to be delivered 24/7 along the entire monitored route,” explains Jenoptik’s deputy managing director, Geoff Collins. “This includes the known positive outcomes of a well-designed average speed camera solution, delivering safer speeds and smoother traffic flows.”

Collins explains that the solution was delivered so quickly because of an innovation in camera installation. Instead of having to install specific poles to site them, existing lighting columns were used. “This not only saved time, but was far more cost-effective for our customer too,” he adds.