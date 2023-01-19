Nottingham, UK, installs VivaCity AI sensors to improve air quality and reduce congestion

Nottingham City Council has commissioned VivaCity to install 219 sensors to enable traffic counting, classification and journey time measurement. Differentiation between transport modes will help city managers to understand how different mode volumes affect pollution levels.

VivaCity’s ALPR traffic monitoring and smart signal control systems. will also ensure a range of datasets are achieved to improve Nottingham’s urban infrastructure.

The systems will be delivered in 4 tranches with tranche 1 to be installed in February and the final tranche in November 2023.

Nottingham Councillor Audra Wynter, says: “Our city needs the best, latest technology to help us in our fight to become carbon neutral by 2028. To help us to monitor traffic flow and analyse the behaviors of road users in the area, we’re looking forward to working with VivaCity to help make accurate decisions on future schemes and to reduce pollution in the heart of our city.”

Mark Nicholson, CEO and co-founder at VivaCity adds: “We’re proud to be working with Nottingham City Council to help achieve its ambitious carbon neutrality goals. Moving forward, we’re looking forward to seeing the positive benefits that our AI-powered data insights will bring to the area, by helping to better inform decision making on the future of Nottingham’s streets. By harnessing data through our traffic monitors and our Smart Junctions with real-time insights and intelligent transportation systems, our technology is going a long way when it comes to solving urban mobility problems.”