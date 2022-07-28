WEBINAR: The future of traffic management and digital twins revealed

In a hugely popular webinar, hosted by TTi and HERE Technologies earlier this week (July 26, 2022), attendees discovered how the latest real-world data can be used to aid traffic management and planning.

Data experts from HERE, Iteris, WSP and Bentley Systems came together to give two fascinating presentations. The first looked at the advanced capabilities of the ClearGuide platform from Iteris, while the second looked at digital twin technology from WSP and Bentley Systems. Both are powered by HERE data.

Iteris has been able to harness the power of connected-vehicle probe data from HERE to provide a richer, real-time picture of traffic situations. Meaning managers can look for patterns in the past, react to live situations on the ground and plan for the future, all in one intuitive platform.

Bentley and WSP, meanwhile, showed how digital twinning, created using HERE Lidar data, is able to create a constantly updated 3D depiction of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program they are working on – meaning that not only can engineers stay informed about the progress of the project, but also that they can respond to the impacts it creates on traffic flows.

The presentation finale was a jaw-dropping video illustrating some of the capabilities of the digital twin technology, which can be viewed as a ‘reality mesh’ using augmented reality HoloLens glasses from Microsoft.

If you missed the webinar, don’t worry, it can still be viewed on demand.