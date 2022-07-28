Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»WEBINAR: The future of traffic management and digital twins revealed

WEBINAR: The future of traffic management and digital twins revealed

0
By on Data & Modeling, Traffic Management

In a hugely popular webinar, hosted by TTi and HERE Technologies earlier this week (July 26, 2022), attendees discovered how the latest real-world data can be used to aid traffic management and planning.

Data experts from HERE, Iteris, WSP and Bentley Systems came together to give two fascinating presentations. The first looked at the advanced capabilities of the ClearGuide platform from Iteris, while the second looked at digital twin technology from WSP and Bentley Systems. Both are powered by HERE data.

Iteris has been able to harness the power of connected-vehicle probe data from HERE to provide a richer, real-time picture of traffic situations. Meaning managers can look for patterns in the past, react to live situations on the ground and plan for the future, all in one intuitive platform.

Bentley and WSP, meanwhile, showed how digital twinning, created using HERE Lidar data, is able to create a constantly updated 3D depiction of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program they are working on – meaning that not only can engineers stay informed about the progress of the project, but also that they can respond to the impacts it creates on traffic flows.

The presentation finale was a jaw-dropping video illustrating some of the capabilities of the digital twin technology, which can be viewed as a ‘reality mesh’ using augmented reality HoloLens glasses from Microsoft.

If you missed the webinar, don’t worry, it can still be viewed on demand.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts