Rekor Systems introduces new Edge low-cost vehicle recognition system

Delaware-based developer of vehicle recognition systems, Rekor Systems Inc. is accepting pre-orders for its new Edge all-in-one camera and plug-and-play vehicle recognition system.

The new Edge system has been designed to instantaneously read vehicle license plates, along with the vehicle’s make, model, color and body type. Rekor notes that existing OCR-based license plate reading (LPR) can cost as much as US$30,000 and are difficult to install and maintain. With an MSRP of only US$1,599 and an accuracy rate exceeding 99%, Rekor says its Edge system will be the most cost-effective vehicle recognition solution on the market, enabling broad adoption of the company’s vehicle recognition solutions in industries such as parking operations, tolling, traffic management, logistics, customer loyalty, and law enforcement, with the system suitable for easy deployment by virtually any business or government agency. Powered by its innovative OpenALPR software, Rekor expects the Edge will be available for delivery in September.

Until now, vehicle recognition solutions required significant technical expertise in integrating cameras, processors, and software to capture, read, convert, act upon, and store license plate and vehicle information. Rekor says the Edge system provides all of this in one easy-to-use device, enabling nearly any business operator, turnkey system provider or government organization to implement vehicle recognition solutions. Driven by a continuously improving machine learning engine, the Edge camera unit operates any 1080p-15fps with wide dynamic range and IR night vision, capturing full motion surveillance video, plate reads, and vehicle characteristics in all weather conditions. The 2MP camera features built-in 4G LTE, WiFi and GPS, and can read two lanes of traffic at up to 75 feet (23m). Running on 12V DC or PoE (Power over Ethernet), the unit is capable of all-weather, day or night operations. The system comes preloaded with a 3-year subscription to the vehicle recognition software, including maintenance, updates and support.

“With this groundbreaking new product, we are opening a channel to any commercial business or government agency that has been unable to afford LPR systems. With the introduction of Edge, we take a giant step closer to bringing our industry-changing technology to the broader market,” said Rod Hillman, Rekor’s chief operating officer. “Gone are the days of complicated, inaccurate, capital-intensive hardware that is dedicated only for the purpose of LPR and is expensive to maintain. With Edge, we’re democratizing vehicle recognition solutions by bringing a cost-efficient and user-friendly solution to potential markets, applicable in any vertical where an accurate reading of a license plate is needed.”

Scott Rutherford, Rekor’s executive vice president of innovation, added, “We are excited about bringing the Edge to market because it performs all the functions of a traditional LPR system, contained within a small footprint security camera. We are developing a family of products around this concept, with two more all-in-one systems and a universal edge device that will enable connection to any IP camera. Release of these additional products will be later this year. We have seen other devices that claim to have similar capabilities, but none of them come with the same highly accurate vehicle recognition out of the box.”