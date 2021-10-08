PTV Group to present latest, data-driven software solutions at ITS World Congress

PTV Group will be using the ITS World Congress to share its expertise in the intelligent use of data. The mobility and transport software company will be presenting its latest solutions for analyzing, evaluating and visualizing data, its state-of-the-art tools for shaping sustainable and efficient mobility in Hamburg from October 11-15.

Among the solutions that PTV will be showing at booth EG230 (inside Logistik-Initiative Hamburg, hall B4) is the innovative software-as-a-service product, PTV Visum Publisher.

With interactive dashboards and 3D maps, the tool enables users to analyze and visualize large sets of data to understand and evaluate a wide range of different scenarios in mobility planning. The attractive visualizations facilitate clear and vivid communication of mobility ideas to stakeholders, decision-makers and public. Other highlights at the PTV’s booth will include the web-based PTV Bicycle Planner, a tool to develop reliable bike lane concepts, and PTV’s new cooperation with Bosch to enhance air quality in cities. By integrating precise emissions data from Bosch into the traffic simulation tool PTV Vissim, the effects of planned traffic measures on vehicle emissions and air quality can be easily evaluated.

At the ITS World Congress, PTV Group will also announce its partnership with Germany’s new Mobility Data Space, which is promoted by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI). For the mobility data sharing platform, PTV has developed a use case for improved traffic forecasting based on machine learning technologies.

The use case will also be demonstrated at the booth of the ministry (Hall B4, EG 141) by Janine Stuchl, vice president for marketing and communications at PTV Group, on October 12, 2021, at 10:25am.

“Our software solutions enable city and traffic planners to better understand the entire mobility ecosystem and make sound decisions,” says Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group. “The smart use of data and its visualization are key elements in creating future-oriented and sustainable mobility.”

Christian U. Haas will be one of the panelists in the session ‘Green Lights for Green Deals’ at the ERTICO’s High-Level Programme, on October 13, 2021, at 11am. (CCH – Room X9). Together with other renowned speakers, he will discuss how ITS solutions can help support political goals such as the European Green Deal.